The View’s Ana Navarro Blasts Nancy Pelosi for Warning US Athletes Not to Protest China: ‘So Un-American’

The View’s Ana Navarro condemned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for warning athletes against protesting China amid the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“I would say to our athletes, you’re there to compete. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government, because they are ruthless,” Pelosi said Thursday to a Congressional-Executive Commission on China. “I know there is the temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there. I respect that. But I also worry about what the Chinese government might do to their reputations, to their families.”

Navarro took issue with the message on Friday’s edition of The View, saying she doesn’t “like this at all.”

“That’s so un-American, you know?” she added. “What China has done to the Uyghurs is something that should be protested, and if there is any athlete who wants to have the courage to do that, and I understand this is about athleticism, but it’s also a huge worldwide platform.”

She explained that her anger is pointed to the International Olympic Committee for hosting the games in China despite knowing, China has committed genocide and has imprisoned over 1 million Uyghurs.”

Guest host Star Jones went on to say that she sees “both sides,” of the argument, nothing that Pelosi is trying to ensure the safety of United States athletes amid the Olympics.

“But of course, when you are given a platform, like you have right here, you want to speak out, but with no diplomats there, our athletes wouldn’t even have anybody to advocate for them, so I see what the speaker is saying,” Jones added, prompting Joy Behar to call Pelosi “Momala.”

Watch above, via ABC.

