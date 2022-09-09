The View‘s Ana Navarro Tells Charlie Crist to His Face She’s ‘Not Thrilled with Either’ Him or DeSantis in Florida Gubernatorial Race

The View co-host Ana Navarro confronted Charlie Crist, a Democrat, saying she’s “not thrilled” with the choice between him and incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida’s gubernatorial race.

“Charlie, you and I have known each other for 25 years,” said Navarro during Friday’s show.

“That’s right,” said Crist, who was the Sunshine State’s governor between 2007 and 2011.

“We’ve got history. I was very disappointed with you as governor. I’ve been a very harsh critic of yours, and so I too give you credit for showing up and sitting next to me because I’m not going to go easy on you,” said Navarro, taking a shot at DeSantis for declining to appear on the show.

“Okay, that’s fair,” said Crist. “I wouldn’t expect you to.”

“Fasten your seat belts, everybody,” said co-host Joy Behar.

“I think I’m like a lot of Floridians who, frankly, are not thrilled with either candidate and I have to choose one,” lamented Navarro, followed by her doing the sign of the cross. Navarro is Catholic.

“God bless you,” said Crist.

“May the force be with you for that,” he added.

Navarro asked Crist about his party affiliations over the years, having “gone from a staunch Republican to an independent to a Democrat.”

She continued, “Your own words, Charlie, have come back to haunt you, have been used against you.”

The View played audio of a robocall Crist made that was used in a GOP campaign against him in 2006. In the call, Crist says he’s pro-life, against amnesty for illegal immigrants and supports marriage as being only defined as being between a man and a woman, and that he has never supported next taxes and big spending. He says she supports a constitutional amendment protecting traditional marriage and is against adoption by same-sex couples.

“Those are your words. What would you say to skeptics like me who think you’ve changed parties because you’re a political mercenary and it was out of convenience? … How do you convince me?” asked Navarro following the soundbite.

Crist said that he switched parties because the GOP “changed.”

It started with the rise of the Tea Party back in ’09 and 2010, and it really has metastasized since then. And I just couldn’t stomach it anymore how, not all Republicans — I don’t want to paint too broad a brush here because there’s a lot of good Republicans in Florida and in our country. What I understand though is that the party changed dramatically from what it was when I was a Republican, and what I’ve seen is that it’s so anti-minority frankly, this governor is, making it harder for African Americans to vote in my state. Making it harder for senior citizens like my 90-year-old father, my 87-year-old mother. Mail-in balloting is more difficult in Florida now.

“Banning books,” interjected Behar.

“Banning books,” said Crist. “I mean, it goes on and on.”

Navarro brought the conversation back to the robocall and asked Crist “what has changed.”

“I think the party’s changed dramatically,” replied Crist. “Like I said before, Ana, I really believe that. I’m not just spitballing here.”

The gubernatorial race will be in November. Polls show DeSantis leading Crist.

Watch above via ABC.

