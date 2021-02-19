The View’s Ana Navarro Torches ‘Political Windsock’ Nikki Haley for ‘Whiny’ Anti-Media Op-Ed Defending Trump

The View host Ana Navarro went after former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley for walking back on her criticism of Donald Trump to blast the mainstream media — urging her to “stop blaming the media” and to “look in the damn mirror.”

Navarro was specifically targeting an op-ed Haley wrote for the Wall Street Journal, during which the former governor blasted “the anti-Trump media” for attempting to “divide Republicans.”

Prior to the column, Haley actually condemned Trump in a Politico profile following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, writing, “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

“So Nikki Haley, she seems to want it both ways,” said Joy Behar, introducing the topic. “She wants people to get past Trumpism, but she also wants them to, you know, say good things about her. What do you make of all of this? Politically how will she do?”

Navarro argued that Haley merely wants one thing: To become President of the United States.

“Every time she opens her mouth, it makes it worse because she comes across as a political windsock trying to figure out which way the wind is blowing and then, you know, she would have been much better off continuing to give her $200,000 speeches, riding around in her yacht, living in her swanky island off of South Carolina and waiting for the dust to settle on this instead of coming out and blaming the media,” Navarro exclaimed. “That is so whiny.”

The host then went after Republicans railing against cancel culture, noting that it’s actually members of the GOP who have tried to silence their own.

“It was not the media that tried to strip Liz Cheney of the Republican Conference Chair. It is not the media that censured Cindy McCain, and Doug Ducey, and Jeff Flake, and Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey. It was the respective states’ Republican Parties,” she continued. “So Republicans need to stop figuring out how to blame shift and whine and cry about blaming the media, and blaming others.

“No, folks. This is all our doing. We are going right now through the growing pains of trying to get out of Trumpism in the four years of Trump, and it is painful, and it is public, and everybody can see it,” she said. “People can see senators having fights on the floor. We saw Ron Johnson attacking Mitt Romney on the floor. So, you know, it’s very visible for people to see. Stop blaming the media, look in the damn mirror, Nikki.”

Watch above, via ABC.

