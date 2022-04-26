The View’s Joy Behar Bristles at Amber Ruffin’s Take on Trump Returning to Twitter: ‘We Forget How Hilarious Trump Is’

The View co-host Joy Behar disagreed with guest co-host Amber Ruffin over former President Donald Trump’s “horrible but hilarious” potential return to Twitter under Elon Musk‘s ownership.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts discussed the white-hot topic of Musk’s impending takeover of the social media giant.

Toward the end of the segment, Behar noted that Trump has said he won’t return to the app, but asked Ruffin for her thoughts.

“I think Trump is going to come back to Twitter and it’s going to be horrible, but also very hilarious,” Ruffin said, then played a clip of Trump referring to the word “nuclear” as “the n-word” in a recent interview.

“I listen to him constantly using the n-word, that’s the n-word, and he’s constantly using it, the nuclear word,” Trump said of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a clip from his interview with Piers Morgan.

Following the clip, Ruffin laughed and reiterated that Trump is “very horrible” but “hilarious,” while Behar disagreed and compared Mr. Trump to an incurable sexually transmitted disease, and fellow co-host Ana Navarro similarly indicated her disagreement with Ruffin:

AMBER RUFFIN: Oh, my GOD. It’s the best! It is the best! And I’m sorry, but Trump is very horrible. We all dislike him very much. That man is hilarious. I know that’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard. The n-word! Nuclear. JOY BEHAR: You know, I used to think he was funny, but no, he’s about as funny as a herpes store… sore, so I don’t think he’s funny. Do you think he’s funny anymore? He’s not funny. ANA NAVARRO: Let me remind you all that part of the reason he ended up as president was because we made fun of him. He got made fun of at the White House Correspondents Dinner. To me, he’s serious as a heart attack. JOY BEHAR: I don’t… I… we’ll be right back.

