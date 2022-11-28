The View’s Sara Haines Argues Justice Amy Coney Barrett Shouldn’t Recuse Herself in LGBTQ Case: ‘Not a Religious Opinion’

The View co-host Sara Haines argued on Monday that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett shouldn’t recuse herself in an LGBTQ case before the nation’s highest court.

Given her Catholic beliefs, Barrett has faced calls to recuse herself in a case involving a web designer, Lorie Smith, who refuses to create websites for same-sex weddings since same-sex marriage goes against her faith. Smith wants to post a message on her website affirming this.

Previous members of People of Praise, a Christian group that Barrett is part of, have called for Barrett to recuse herself from the case, 303 Creative LLC v. Aubrey Elenis. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Dec. 5.

“I don’t believe that someone in her position, who is a member of this group, could put those biases aside, especially in a decision like the one coming up,” Maura Sullivan, who came out as bisexual at age 19 and was disavowed by her family, told The Guardian. Sullivan’s parents have since left People of Praise.

Haines said:

I’m an avid LGBTQ ally and supporter and I believe in all of that, but I don’t think she should recuse herself for that very reason. This is not a religious opinion and Sunny would know this best. When you write these opinions, they’re pages long. As the general public, we hear the headlines of the results, not how they got there. It’s kind of like a math problem. They have to cite and source every single part of what they do, and judges across this country go to work every day and have to set aside their personal beliefs. So despite maybe not liking where she gets through her legal philosophy, I don’t think it necessarily is immersed in just her religious belief.

