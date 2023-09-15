The View’s Sunny Hostin Calls For Hunter Biden to Be Investigated For Work in Ukraine: ‘I Don’t How He Was Qualified’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin agrees Hunter Biden should be investigated for his foreign business dealings in Ukraine while his father Joe Biden was vice president.

Recently, the president’s younger son was indicted on three federal charges stemming from his possession of a firearm while he was addicted to drugs as well as making false statements, according to court documents. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

During a Friday morning panel discussion, Hostin, a staunch defender of the president and Democrats, noted that although she believes the gun charges are politically motivated, she does believe Hunter should be investigated for his dealings abroad.

“What is making me a little uncomfortable about the Hunter Biden case is that, you know, 99% of these cases where you have someone that applies for a firearm and they hide the fact that they’re addicted, don’t get prosecuted,” she said. “So for the fact that, you know, they’re making this a big deal and felony charges, I think that’s political prosecution.”

Hostin then added that Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine and China should be open to scrutiny especially since he had access to his father at the time.

“What I don’t believe is political prosecution, is his business dealings in Ukraine and China,” she added. “I think that’s something that should be looked into…I don’t know how he was qualified to work in Ukraine, to work in China. And he also seemed to, in my opinion, present that he had access to his father.”

“There were phone calls like, let’s speak to the big guy. That’s problematic. Not as problematic as Jared [Kushner] getting $2 billion from the Middle East and not as problematic as we wanted, getting all of those trademarks in China,” Hostin concluded.

Watch the full segment above via ABC.

