The View’s Sunny Hostin called out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday for violating the city’s mask mandate.

The city’s mask mandate, which has been in effect since August, requires those who are two years or older to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Lightfoot posted a photo on her official Twitter account on Sunday of her inside Wintrust Arena, the home of the Chicago Sky, maskless as she was celebrating the home team winning its first WNBA championship. In the picture, there are people around her, including her wife, Amy Eshleman, wearing masks.

What a moment. Congrats champs! 🎉 A first but not the last for @chicagosky. pic.twitter.com/YdPx1A6011 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 17, 2021

During a segment, The View co-hosts were discussing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday defending President Joe Biden, along with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, being seen not wearing a mask inside a restaurant in Washington, D.C., defying the city’s mask mandate and CDC guidance of wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The co-hosts discussed the optics behind the Bidens not wearing their masks indoors.

“I love this right-wing B.S. That goes on Fox News. All they do is tell you don’t wear a mask, don’t get vaccinated, and now, they say, ‘Oh my goodness,’” said co-host Joy Behar. “Joe Biden was triple vaxxed already, and he was just eating and he was going to put it on in two seconds, and all of a sudden the mask police come out of the woodwork at Fox.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg remarked that “a lot of Republicans are not wearing masks.”

“But the hypocrisy,” said Behar before Goldberg cut her off and said, “That’s my point.”

Hostin jumped in and said, “I don’t know. I’ve got to tell you, why give them the opportunity to be hypocrites though?”

“But he’s tripled vaxxed though,” interjected Behar, referring to Biden.

“I think optics do matter. We’re having a problem with messaging in this country, and we’re giving them these opportunities over and over and over again. I was looking at a picture of Mayor Lightfoot, you know, who attended a WNBA game,” said Hostin. “You’ve got all these people wearing a mask around her, except for the mayor, and she is at this very moment in this standoff with I believe, as she’s the mayor of Chicago, with the Chicago Police over a vaccine mandate. So she’s asking everybody to get vaccinated, but here she is sort of flouting her own, you know, city’s guidelines.”

