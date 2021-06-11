The View’s Sunny Hostin Confronts GOP Senator on Her Vote Against 1/6 Commission: ‘How Can You Not Want to Find Out the Truth?’

Sunny Hostin tore into Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) for voting against a bipartisan January 6 commission, questioning how she could “not want to find out the truth.”

“Some members of Congress are trying to rewrite history, comparing it to a normal tourist visit rather than the insurrection that we all witnessed. Live. You were there that day in the chamber and you called it horrible and not the America you know. So how can you not want to find out the truth about it so that something like that never, ever occurs again in our history?” Hostin said.

Ernst confirmed that being on the Capitol that day was “a very horrible experience,” adding that, “it was a day I hope we don’t ever go through again.”

The senator went on to highlight a bipartisan report released this week that detailed the “failures of January 6th,” saying that lawmakers now need to act upon what was identified in that investigation.

“As far as those that were rioting on the campus of the Capitol and those that illegally entered the United States Capitol and caused all that harm and destruction, they are also going through an investigation,” she added. “The Department of Justice has been charged with this. They’ve made hundreds of arrests in this case and they’ll also do a thorough and independent investigation of those that illegally entered the Capitol and were rioting on the Capitol campus.”

She went on to say that Americans “need to understand” that the insurrection is being investigated through a number of avenues, yet did not clarify why she voted against approving a commission within Congress.

Watch above, via ABC.

