The View’s Sunny Hostin Rips Biden for Saying the ‘Pandemic is Over’: ‘It’s Going to Start Ratcheting Up Again’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin criticized President Joe Biden for saying the Covid-19 pandemic “is over.”

During Sunday’s 60 Minutes on CBS, Biden said that “the pandemic is over.”

“We still have a problem with Covid,” he continued. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”

On Tuesday’s The View, Hostin blasted Biden over the declaration and said that “words matter.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg interrupted Hostin and referenced Biden’s caveat that Covid still exists, which Hostin acknowledged.

Co-host Joy Behar referenced the statistic that there have been more than 400 daily deaths recently due to Covid.

Hostin cited other statistics.

“The average new daily cases is 60,000. Every day, 60,000 people get Covid and that’s because only because 67.7 percent of our population in the US is fully vaccinated,” she said. “And only less than 50 percent got their first booster.

“And so, again, I think if you’re telling people, ‘I don’t see any masks around here, we’re good,’ we’re going into the winter, going into the fall. We’ve been out in these streets in the summertime. I have been. I’ve had a good time. A lot of outdoor air. We’re going to go back in and my concern is that it’s going to start ratcheting up again.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com