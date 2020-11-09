Whoopi Goldberg went full blast in condemning President Donald Trump and his allies for their evidence-free disputing of the 2020 election results after Joe Biden’s victory.

The mood on The View was jubilant on Monday, and since Goldberg has made a point of not saying Trump’s name on the show, she was relieved that “in two months, I’ll be able to say the next president’s name out loud.” Shortly after that, Goldberg ripped into Trump and his supporters — accusing them of disrespecting the election and the 75.5 million people who voted for Biden by refusing to accept the results.

When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say ‘Hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right. Stop the count!’ She didn’t say any of that! So all of you, suck it up! Suck it up like we sucked it up, and if you are not sure that you are comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did: find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it. But from now on, suck it up! Grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself because this is ridiculous. You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it!?

Goldberg’s colleagues picked it up from there by celebrating Biden’s win, his victory speech, and the various connotations of Trump’s defeat. However, the conversation late went back to Goldberg — who explained that “I had no idea how enraged I had been for these last four years” until she watched Biden’s address. She especially continued on her point by ripping “the crybaby-in-wah-wah-chief” because Clinton admitted defeat the day after her 2016 loss, while Trump has refused to concede.

“When I hear these people saying we have to recount, listen: suck it up,” Goldberg said. “This is the United States of America. When our guys win, we got to suck it up. When your guys win, we got to suck it up. We each have to do it what we have to do. That’s the American way. So let’s at least try to be respectful because if you are not going to respect the fact that all these people came out and voted, you’re basically saying you don’t care about the American democracy.”

Watch above, via ABC.

