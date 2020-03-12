Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg traded the lead on The View to pan President Donald Trump over his Oval Office address on the coronavirus.

As the panel ripped Trump for a speech that was full of bad information, McCain commented that the president is the type of politician who “inspires anger really well,” but he’s “incapable” of being sympathetic and reassuring.

“He could have been reading the phonebook last night. He should have said, ‘I understand Americans are scared,’ have a Ronald Reagan-esque moment,” McCain said. She also slammed Trump for his “inability to emote with the American people” while commenting on how the epidemic has taken its toll on the Trump economy.

McCain went on later by saying “the chickens coming home to roost right now” since Trump has built so much of his political standing on lies and braggadocious claims.

“[These] are an entirely different thing than lying about a possibly lethal disease that can kill God knows how many Americans,” she said. “I think for him, he and Jared and Ivanka and the entire White House should know this could be the silver bullet that takes out this administration.”

Throughout the conversation, Goldberg offered critical comments about how U.S. officials didn’t take a more strict approach to people that might have the coronavirus who have been traveling in and around the country. This led to Goldberg swearing over lax plane travel policies and how Trump has facilitated that state of affairs:

“If people don’t realize that, you know, when the supposed head of a country says this is what’s happening and you know for a fact that it’s not, you have to stand up and say ‘That’s not what’s happening. It would be nice if it was, but it’s not.’ Because people need to know that, actually, everyone is watching. Everyone’s diligent. People are coming back from different countries coming home saying ‘Oh, I know they’re going to check me out,’ and then you breeze off the plane it’s like, ‘Hey, welcome home,’ like, what the f*ck?”

