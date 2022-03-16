The hosts of The View addressed the public’s mistrust of the Supreme Court while discussing President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ahead of her confirmation hearings.

Whoopi Goldberg highlighted recent calls to implement term limits for Supreme Court justices, an idea her fellow hosts were split on, prompting Ana Navarro to suggest issuing “cognitive tests” as an alternative.

“They’re getting in at a point that is much younger and the terms we’re seeing are much longer,” Navarro said after Sunny Hostin noted that Jackson and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are in their 50s.

Navarro emphasized that while she’s “an institutionalist when it comes to the Supreme Court,” she’s conflicted about the idea of term limits.

“I’m concerned by the lack of confidence from Americans in our institutions including the Supreme Court and they find it’s more partisan and political than ever,” she added. “I think that’s true, and I think that Clarence Thomas is doing the court no favor by not recusing himself from issues his wife has been so intimately entwined.”

Navarro was referring to recent news that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the justice’s wife, had attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the United States Capitol.

“I don’t know about the term limit, but I think that somebody is going to be in such an incredibly important position where there’s no accountability, no voters,” she continued, adding, “Maybe cognitive tests should be something that are considered for every Supreme Court Justice because they’re serving until they’re 80.”

The discussion prompted guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin to argue against term limits because they could lead to partisanship within the Supreme Court.

“The problem is, it no longer feels like justice is blind, it feels like she’s peeking,” Goldberg responded. “And that’s what we need to really take a look at. I don’t care how long they serve, as long as they serve the people. ‘Cause they’re not supposed to be making this kind of law. That’s not their job. Their job is to interpret what we’ve got, and move us forward.”

Watch above, via ABC.

