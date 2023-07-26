‘The Wheels of Justice Finally Turning’: Fox News Hosts Trash ‘Smug’ Hunter Biden, Celebrate Upheaval of His Plea Deal

The hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered had few reservations about ripping into Hunter Biden while covering the apparent near-collapse of his plea deal.

The panel’s Wednesday show began with the news that Hunter Biden’s plea deal was on the verge of falling apart. The original deal consisted of President Joe Biden’s son pleading guilty to two tax misdemeanors and admitting to the facts of the prosecution’s case against him on a felony gun charge.

The deal was thrown into uncertainty over the gun charge and whether or not the deal would protect Biden from potential future charges under the Foreign Agent Registration Act. Hunter Biden’s legal team and federal prosecutors eventually managed to reach a “more limited” plea deal pertaining to the gun charge, his tax charges, and charges stemming from Biden’s past as an admitted drug user.

As the situation unfolded, #OneLuckyGuy Charles Payne blasted the original “sweetheart deal” as he commented “How brazen do you have to be? How arrogant do you have to be to let this play out in front of the American public where so many people have gone to prison for far less?”

Emily Compagno followed up by arguing about the unfairness over the deal and the alleged leniency surrounding Biden.

“To watch that smug face go in and out of a courtroom when average Americans who work hard all know someone that served time for so much less!” Compagno complained. “What is fair in this?”

Tammy Bruce commented that people “should be pretty happy” that the plea deal didn’t go through as expected.

“It was normalized, and when his actions — not just his smug look — but an attitude of doing things in the open, expecting no problems,” said Bruce. “So this is what is the major problem. This is a microcosm of the major problem in this country right now — who is this country serving? It’s now a little bit of a cliche, but it is true about a two-tiered system of justice.”

After that was Kara Frederick, who wondered “are the wheels of justice finally turning?” She offered her comments while suggesting Biden might be taken down a peg with his recent appearances close to his father.

It looks like our system — which one of the central tenants is equal application of the law in America — and it appears that it is working today. We’ve been a little worried about that actually being the case in the past few months. I do wanna come back to what Tammy said too. The smug look. The fact they have not just trotted him out, especially in the courtroom, but they let Hunter take positions at state dinners, they take him to Ireland and he’s glad-handing. So I see that and to me, it’s a slap in the face to everyday Americans. This man should be hiding, keeping his head down because we know the confluence of evidence indicates some wrongdoing here. So why are they just brazenly saying ‘Fly on Air Force One and come to all our state dinners and on vacations.’ That, to me, is something that I think Americans are seeing and they recognize its a problem. Hopefully we come to a resolution that is more American.

Watch above via Fox News.

