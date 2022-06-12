‘The Whisper is Now Much Louder’: Bret Baier Says Biden’s Recent Media Blitz Has Only Upped Panic Among Dems About Him Running in 2024

Fox News’ Bret Baier gave a frank assessment of the Democrats’ outlook as more members of the party are openly fearing major red waves in 2022 and 2024.

Baier appeared on Fox & Friends Sunday to discuss the new report from The New York Times about Democrats who have become worried and frustrated with Biden’s leadership as his poll numbers continue to sink. Several of the Democrats who spoke to the paper suggested Biden should not seek re-election — citing the president’s age, ability level, and leadership capacity as liabilities for the party.

Will Cain asked Baier for his take — and the Fox News anchor replied by noting the party has become increasingly vocal about their pessimism for the future with Biden as its leader.

“The whisper is now much louder in just the past few weeks,” Baier said, of internal party chatter about wanting to replace Biden in 2024. “And the president’s public efforts — including that Jimmy Kimmel appearance — have not helped anything. In fact, they’ve only even increased what has been happening, in Democratic circles.”

Baier went on to predict an “increase” of discontent among Democrats, and that “if the election were held tomorrow, it would be a massive red wave.” He also predicted that if Democrats get slammed this badly in the midterms, the party will be forced to reflect and decide on a new direction for their agenda.

“There’s a lot of time before November, but there’s not a lot of time to steer the ship of state, the aircraft carrier, away from inflation and the problems that they’re facing,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com