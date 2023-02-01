‘The White House is in a Free Fall’: Legal Analyst Jonathan Turley Reacts to New FBI Search of Biden’s Home

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley described the White House in a state of “free fall” as he reacted to the latest news regarding President Joe Biden’s classified documents.

Turley joined America’s Newsroom on Wednesday to discuss the FBI’s search through Biden’s vacation home, which was conducted in relation to the investigation of the documents. The president’s legal counsel has said that the search was “planned” and that they are still cooperating with investigators, though Turley argued the current facts about the documents saga already meet the standard of “gross mishandling.”

“You don’t have to really go thumbing through the code to realize that storing classified material next to your corvette would be viewed as gross mishandling,” Turley said. He also argued that with how long Biden possessed the documents, even if he wasn’t aware of that, it raises outstanding questions about the president’s intent to retain those documents

“This is still a very serious question, and I think that the Department of Justice is going to be in a tough position now because of how it has handled this,” he said. “The White House is in a free fall. They have adopted a position of not answering questions that is neither legally nor practically sustainable.”

Turley drew laughs when he joked that “I think the most dangerous spot in Washington today is any point between [outgoing White House chief of staff] Ron Klain and the door.” Dana Perino pointed out Klain’s departure could give the White House a chance to revamp its communications strategy, and Turley agreed, saying “What has been lacking so far is any evidence of control.”

“This is all the control of a falling locomotive,” he went on. “They just are watching this happen like they are pedestrians, and you obviously cannot do that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

