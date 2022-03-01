‘The Worst is Yet To Come’: Joe Scarborough Lashes Into Putin Amid Setbacks for Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Joe Scarborough described Vladimir Putin as “disconnected from reality” as he listed reasons why he thinks Russia will lose in their invasion of Ukraine.

The remarks came on Tuesday as Morning Joe heard from Kier Simmons, who reported that Russia expected the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv to fall to their invading forces more easily. Simmons spoke more broadly of how Ukraine’s resistance to Russia has been stronger than their military strategy expected, so, between that and the international backlash, Simmons assessed Putin as “terribly misinformed” when he came up with his plans.

Scarborough built on this as he turned to Kathy Kay and said “[Russia’s] intel has been horrid. They thought they would be greeted as liberators. The disinformation campaign that the west has feared for four or five years has been just dismal. The Ukrainians have run circles around them in the disinformation area.” After a brief technical mishap from Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough arrived at his point that “Putin has miscalculated on every front.”

“They’re underperforming militarily,” he said. “They’re underperforming in the disinformation campaign. They’re underperforming when it comes to intel. All of their TV stations and government agencies are getting hacked into by anonymous third-party sources, and the worst is yet to come.”

On the horrific images that have emerged from Ukraine, Scarborough said “this will hang around Vladimir Putin’s neck for the rest of his life.”

“He is thinking he can do in Ukraine what he did in Syria,” he said. “Cameras weren’t on in Syria the way they are here, and he’s doing this to a people that he is expecting to integrate back into Russia? It is hard to imagine a man more disconnected from reality.”

Kay agreed as she referred to indications that soldiers in the Russian military don’t want to keep fighting.

“When you have an army that doesn’t want to fight the people they have been sent to fight…you start getting the kind of problems you have now,” said Kay. She warned, however, that “all of the miscalculations and the setbacks he has had could lead to something much worse.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

