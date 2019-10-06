The Young Turks host Ana Kasparian told CNN that Joe Biden is botching his response to President Donald Trump’s attacks, but also pointed out Trump’s family has “nepotism” issues.

CNN Newsroom anchor Fredricka Whitfield noted that Biden’s fundraising numbers are down this quarter, asking if Trump’s attention is “damaging” the former vice president’s candidacy.

“I do agree that Donald Trump’s attacks toward him have been effective, and I also agree that he needs to be much more aggressive in addressing them,” Kasparian said. She also argued that many of Trump’s attacks against Biden could be reflected back at him.

“Let’s take a good hard look at the Trump administration and the nepotism that takes place there. Donald Trump has used his political power not only to encourage foreign leaders to meddle in our elections, but also to benefit himself and his family financially,” she said, pointing to the fact that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner both have roles in the administration while simultaneously pursuing foreign business deals.

“I think Biden needs to be clear and aggressive in his attacks against Trump,” Kasparian said.

Whitfield asked if he is already being aggressive on that front.

“Not even close,” Kasparian responded. “The way he handled that interview at the SEIU event was, in my opinion, terrible. Now Donald Trump is using that clip against him. Instead of saying, I don’t want to answer that question, he should have said, you know what, let’s talk about the nepotism in the Trump administration.”

