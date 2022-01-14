‘There’s a Place for That in the Op-Ed Section’: Ted Koppel Blasts Media Bias Against Trump

Legendary news anchor Ted Koppel shared some harsh criticism of the news media on Friday regarding its coverage of former President Donald Trump.

The former Nightline host joined Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation to discuss bias in the media, which Koppel expressed his displeasure with. Koppel explained that while he believes there is a lot of great reporting in today’s day and age, he would like to see opinions on the opinion page.

Host Dan Abrams, who is the founder of Mediate, asked Koppel how he views the current media landscape by reminding him of a comment he made in 2019, when Koppel stated:

I’m terribly concerned that when you talk about the New York Times these days, when you talk about the Washington Post these days, we’re not talking about the New York Times of 50 years ago. We are not talking about the Washington Post of 50 years ago. We’re talking about organizations that I believe have, in fact, decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States.

Abrams asked, “Do you still feel that way, and if so, how has that, do you think, impacted media coverage of Donald Trump over the past few years?”

Koppel said he feels that both the Times and the Post do “absolutely brilliant journalism.” But he also said both papers, and others, would better serve their readers to focus on the facts.

Koppel said:

I think opinion belongs on the opinion page. That’s why they call it the op-ed section. That’s where the opinion pieces are, the columns, that’s where the editorials are and that’s where it belongs. I don’t like seeing opinion being expressed on the front page of a great newspaper. Having said that, let me say again, I think the Times, the Post, the Wall Street Journal are doing some of the best journalism that I have seen over the past 50 years. I just wish they wouldn’t step into that category… It bothers me when I see them losing some of the criteria that always used to keep a wall between opinion and news coverage.

Abrams asked, “And as you know, the response to that from some would be that Donald Trump is different. That he has to be covered differently by the media than others. What do you make of that?”

Koppel opined that all public figures must be treated equally by the media:

Well, I think if you start drawing those distinctions, it’s very difficult to know where you stop drawing the distinction. Do you feel that way about anybody else in politics? Are we going to start picking up our morning newspaper to see who is in and who is out, in terms of the news coverage? Again, there’s a place for that in the op-ed section. I don’t like it on the front page.

