‘There’s No Need to Slobber All Over Joe Biden’: Meghan McCain Bashes Media for Fawning Over President’s News Conference

Meghan McCain took aim at media coverage she found “disconcerting” in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s White House news conference.

Speaking on The View Friday, McCain criticized the press for being too lenient on the commander in chief, and argued that the reason for glowing media coverage is largely the result of his predecessor’s comparative ineptitude.

“Did he have a decent press conference yesterday? Yes,” McCain said. “Did he not answer all the questions that I would like to know? Was he not being held in the standard that I wish? Just because President [Donald] Trump was so awful and disrespectful to the press — which we’re all on agreement in — doesn’t mean we should be giving President Biden passes.”

The View co-host called on the media to adopt more of an adversarial posture.

“I think the coverage has been disconcerting,” McCain said. “I was watching shows this morning. There’s no need to slobber all over Joe Biden right now. He’s still the president of the United States. And I think our role in the fourth estate is to hold his feet to the fire, and to ask serious questions.”

McCain’s colleague, Joy Behar, believes that more hostile press treatment is coming for Biden, and that the current geniality is just a byproduct of an extended honeymoon period in the post-Trump world.

“I think it has a lot to do with the fact that he wasn’t lying,” Behar said. “He didn’t tell reporters to shut up. He didn’t come up with some nasty name for somebody. We have to give him time, give him a break. I think that as he goes forward, I think they’ll be asking tougher questions.”

Watch above, via ABC.

