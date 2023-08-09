‘There’s No Proof!’ The Five Descends Into Absolute CHAOS As Tarlov Brawls With Co-Hosts Over Biden Business Dealings

Jessica Tarlov went toe-to-toe with her conservative Fox News co-hosts on The Five during a discussion about President Joe Biden’s family business dealings.

The panel discussed testimony provided last week by Devon Archer, who claimed Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone during business meetings while he was serving as vice president. Moreover, House Republicans released a memo on Wednesday showing that Hunter and his business partner received millions from Russian and Kazakh oligarchs.

Tarlov was the lone dissenting voice on the panel who poked holes in the GOP narrative that Biden engaged in corruption as vice president.

“So the testimony, and he wasn’t under oath, but he still wasn’t allowed to lie to them, was terrible for the Republicans,” said Tarlov. “He was asked if someone concluded from the 1023 form, that you all think is so important, that Joe Biden was bribed. ‘Would you disagree with that? Yeah, I would.’ Devin Archer said that.”

Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro interrupted Tarlov to claim Archer would not know anything about that specific incident to which Tarlov responded, “Then Devin Archer is it either the crux of the puzzle that shows that this is a mob family or he doesn’t matter.”

The discussion then moved on to Viktor Shokin, a former Ukrainian prosecutor that Republicans claim was removed from his position for investigating Burisma. When Tarlov pointed out that Biden had nothing to do with his removal the panel erupted into a chaotic shouting match:

TARLOV: Viktor Shokin was not good for Burisma, as I’ve been telling you, as has been widely reported. GUTFELD: Why? TARLOV: Because he wasn’t investigating corruption. WATTERS: Yes he was! He was seizing their cars! PIRRO: Then what was he doing? What was Shokin doing? TARLOV: I’m so glad that you’re back. […] TARLOV: There’s a new oversight menu memo that’s out today, which, again, does not explain what services were provided. WATTERS: Exactly! PIRRO: He doesn’t have any services! TARLOV: Then what did they do? WATTERS: Exactly! We’re asking the same question! TARLOV: There’s no proof! […] WATTERS: It’s our rich guys trying to get the prosecutor away from a company that we want to do business with!

“I think we should move on,” interrupted Greg Gutfeld. “I think we solved one of the world’s most pressing problems by yelling. You know, it’s an underrated art. Just yell. That’s all you got to do.”



