CNN Panel Tackles Kushner Family’s Awkward Split Between Trump and Christie Campaigns: ‘There’s Obviously No Love Lost’

CNN anchor Dana Bash and her political panel on Tuesday looked at the odd dynamic of the Kushner family splitting between donating to the Trump and Christie campaigns.

“There are so many fascinating subplots when it comes to this race, and some of it is borne out in the contributions to various candidates and their PACs and super PACs,” Bash began, adding:

So we were mentioning Donald Trump, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has given money to his entities, as has, I believe, his father, Charlie Kushner. Charles Kushner was somebody who was put in jail by Chris Christie. Look at that, Chris Christie got money from Murray Kushner, the super PAC that is. Murray Kushner is Jared Kushner’s uncle, Charles Kushner’s brother. And he’s also somebody who helped Chris Christie put Charles Kushner in jail when Christie was a U.S. attorney.

Notably, Charles Kushner recently donated $1,000,000 to Trump’s super PAC. Trump pardoned Charles Kushner near the end of his term for federal crimes including witness tampering and tax evasion. “In one of the more salacious aspects of the case, Kushner hired a sex worker to lure his brother-in-law and then sent a video of their encounter to his sister. Chris Christie, who oversaw the case, called it “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes,” that he’d ever prosecuted,” noted Insider on Tuesday.

CNN Political Director David Chalian jumped into the conversation and noted of Murray Kushner, “He was a key part of that Christie investigation.”

“And basically, I mean, not flipped, but like just helped Christie get his brother nailed. The family history of the Kushners and Christie is just fascinating. I mean, Jared Kushner and Chris Christie throughout the four years of the Trump administration had to navigate each other because Christie was still operating a bit in the Trump orbit while Jared Kushner was a senior adviser to the president. And there’s obviously no love lost between them,” Chalian concluded.

Bash then added, “And if we just put that backup, which I don’t want to leave the Mooch out in the cold, because of course, we all know Scaramucci was a supporter at the end of or beginning of the Trump administration, worked there for ten days, and he is now giving 100K, big check, to the Christie super PAC.”

