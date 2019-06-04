British Prime Minister Theresa May faced a tough question — one she ignored — on Tuesday morning when asked if she agreed with President Donald Trump’s sentiment that the London mayor is a “stone cold loser.”

Sky News reporter Beth Rigby had the first question at the joint presser between May and Trump, asking both about the U.S. president’s comments about Sadiq Khan, who responded to a critical op-ed from the London mayor by calling him a “stone cold loser” in a tweet.

Trump took the bait, attacking Khan, saying, “He hurts the people of this great country.”

May ignored the question, instead waxing poetic about “this most important relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.”:

“I would say to both the mayor of London and to Jeremy Corbyn, the discussions that we have had today are about the future of this most important relationship between the U.S. And the U.K. As the president described it, the greatest alliance the world has seen. It is this deep, special relationship and partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom that ensures our safety and security and the safety and security of others around the world, too. And it is this relationship that helps to ensure there are jobs that employ people here in the U.K. and in the United States, that underpins our prosperity and our future. That is a relationship we should cherish. It is a relationship we should build on. It is a relationship we should be proud of.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com