‘These Adorable Little Rioters…Filmed Everything,’ Paul Begala Says Jan. 6 Panel Will Have Lots of Evidence Even Without Subpoenas

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) and Democratic strategist Paul Begala told CNN on Saturday that the January 6th select committee needs to be aggressive in pursuing evidence about Donald Trump‘s role in Jan. 6.

“I did contempt against the Clinton administration when I was chief counsel on the committee and we were aggressive on this,” Comstock told anchor Pamela Brown. “And I think this case against Trump is far stronger than what we did in the ’90s.”

She added that even if those subpoenaed do not cooperate with the committee, lawmakers could still work to obtain their phone records, text records, bank records, and business records.

“Then if they don’t cooperate and you pass these contempt proceedings, which just require a majority in the House, they can go over and they can start prosecuting it,” she continued, then noting those found in contempt could face fines and/or jail time.

“So I hope they’re very tough on this process because it’s important,” Comstock added. “And as we’ll probably see tonight in Donald Trump’s speech, he is still an ongoing threat to the country.”

Brown pointed out that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has already said he will not comply with the committee’s subpoena. The news came after Trump reportedly directed the subpoenaed ex-aides to defy the committee’s orders.

“Well, there’s no executive privilege for a podcaster who talked to the president,” quipped Comstock. “At that time he was an indicted podcaster. The president pardoned him. There’s no executive privilege for that.”

Brown then pivoted her attention to Begala, a former adviser to Bill Clinton. She noted that Trump has previously “ran out the clock in courts” before with other Democrat-led investigations, and asked how the committee could ensure that will not happen in this instance.

Begala responded that the process begins with what Comstock said, recounting that while he worked in the White House, “she used to fire subpoenas over at me.”

“Guess what? Every subpoena that came, I honored. I complied.”

“I didn’t like it, I thought it was partisan — that didn’t matter,” Begala continued. “It was constitutional, it was legal. So I do hope they punish any lawbreakers. There’s no insurrectionist privilege as Barbara points out. Mr. Bannon had been out of the White House three years when the insurrection happened.”

He also noted that this probe is different than other Democrat-led probes of Trump, such as the Ukraine investigation, because Trump is not in office and there is ample documentation of Jan. 6.

“Even if [Trump] keeps Mr. Bannon and three or four others from testifying illegally, there’s a lot of information the Democrats have access to,” Begala said, he later added, “God bless them, these adorable little rioters, they filmed everything and they posted everything. And there’s a lot of records you can get from phone companies and social media.”

Watch above, via CNN

