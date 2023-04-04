‘These Are Crimes No Matter Who You Are’: Alvin Bragg Holds Briefing Explaining Felony Charges Against Trump

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg laid out the indictment against former President Donald Trump on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records at a press conference on Tuesday.

Bragg held a press conference in New York after Trump’s arraignment, where he dove into the findings from his probe into the hush money payments made to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

“Under New York state law,” said Bragg, “it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud, and an intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about: 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes.”

“These are felony crimes in New York state no matter who you are,” he continued. “We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct.”

Bragg proceeded to accuse Trump of lying about the reasons why he reimbursed his former attorney, Michael Cohen, for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to conceal Trump’s affair with her.

“For nine straight months, the defendant held documents in his hands containing this key lie: that he was paying Michael Cohen for legal services performed in 2017,” Bragg said. “He personally signed checks for payments to Michael Cohen for each of these nine months. In total, the grand jury found there were 34 documents with this critical false statement.”

Watch above via Fox News.

