‘These Are Happy Tears’: Serena Williams Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis After Heartbreaking U.S. Open Defeat

Serena Williams bid an emotional farewell Friday night after a nail-biter loss to Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Williams took an early lead, but Tomljanović ultimately prevailed.

After an emotional match with spectators on her side, Williams delivered a farewell to the sport she has dominated for two decades.

She said:

Oh my God, thank you so much, you guys were amazing today. I tried. I wish I could have played a little bit better. Thank you, daddy. I know you’re watching. Thanks, mom. Oh my God. Just thank everyone that’s here that’s been on my side for so many years, decades, oh my gosh. Literally decades. But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything. So, I’m really grateful for them. Oh my God, these are happy tears, I guess, I don’t know.

Williams said without her sister Venus Williams, she would not have catapulted to superstardom.

“So thank you, Venus, she’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed, so, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s been a fun ride and I – it’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life, and I’m just so grateful to every single person that’s ever said go Serena in their life. I’m just so grateful because yeah, you got me here.”

Williams was asked if she would reconsider retirement.

“I’ve been literally playing my way into this and getting better,” she said. “I should have started sooner this year. I don’t think so, but you never know. I don’t know.”

Watch above, via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com