‘They Are Lying’: Tucker Carlson Reveals Why He Will Air ‘Hidden’ Surveillance Jan 6th Footage Next Week

Tucker Carlson announced that plans to air surveillance footage from January 6th, 2020 early next week. He also revealed his mission in doing so, and that is to show how “they are lying” to his viewers.

“The defenders of democracy are defending democracy again,” the Fox News host said Thursday night. “They’re telling you it’s really, really dangerous. And anyone would get to see the thousands of hours of surveillance footage from January 6th, which has been hidden from the public for two years as a tiny group of people gets to make up stories about what happened that day and change the country on the basis of those stories. ”

Carlson didn’t explain exactly who he was referring to in saying “a tiny group of people,” but one can imagine that he is referencing the bipartisan House Select Committee that managed the footage previous to now.

After citing a Rasmussen poll that revealed that “80% of American voters believe it’s important that the public should be allowed to see the videos from January 6th,” which included both Republicans and Democrats, Carlson tipped his hand.

“So you’re defending democracy, but you’re denying people information on the basis of which they can make their own decisions,” he said. Of course that is a strawman argument based not on facts but on his own opinion, which is a trademark bit of sophistry Carlson regularly employs.

“How does that work exactly?” he asked with mock ignorance. “Well, it’s not democracy, of course. It’s building a bulwark against your lies being revealed. And they are lying. And we know that because we’ve been looking at the tape.”

Carlson concluded by saying “we’re going to bring you information on the tape and some of it next week. And we think it’s going to be really, really interesting.”

It will be interesting, but for many reasons, not least of which is which specific footage from the 41,000 hours he selects to air, and his tease from Thursday night reveals he already has a narrative he’s eager to spin.

Can Carlson be trusted to make sound journalistic decisions with access to footage? Judging by how he left blatantly anti-Semitic comments made by Kanye West out of an interview that aired — and used to illustrate how alt-right rapper was of sound mind — shows us everything we need to know about Tucker Carlson’s commitment to sound journalistic ethics.

Watch the above via Fox News.

