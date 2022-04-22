Joe Scarborough took the lead on Morning Joe as they slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for denying he called for former President Donald Trump’s political ouster after January 6th.

Morning Joe focused Friday on New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, who say in their new book that McCarthy was enraged by Trump after the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and had serious conversations about whether to ask the then-president to resign, or have him forced out of office. McCarthy claimed the story was “totally false and wrong,” but then MSNBC obtained an audio recording of him telling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) he will recommend Trump resign from the presidency.

“Lordy, lordy, lordy. There are tapes,” Scarborough reacted. He continued to mock McCarthy for denying statements he was caught making on tape, but he eventually extended his ire to others in the Republican Party as well.

“It seems about half of the Republicans in Congress, it’s like they think that videotape has not been created yet,” Scarborough said. “That, like, cassette tapes are just around the corner, but nobody can actually record their spoken words, and they just keep lying.”

Willie Geist continued the discussion by noting the part of Burns and Martin’s book that says McCarthy was annoyed a photo was released of him making nice with Trump at Mar-a-Lago just weeks after the Capitol riot. Geist further wondered if McCarthy will face any kind of political price for getting caught in a lie.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

