‘They Racist as F**k!’ LeBron James, Co-Owner of the Red Sox, Blasts Boston Fans

LeBron James has no love for Boston sports fans, despite being a co-owner of the Boston Red Sox.

Appearing on HBO’s The Shop on Friday, the basketball star dove into his least favorite cities to play ball in, and Boston is at the top of the list because Boston Celtics fans are “racist as fuck.”

Co-host Maverick Carter mentioned certain cities having fans that can “literally take the game from you,” and Los Angeles Lakers star James mentioned Boston as one of those places.

“Because they racist as fuck, that’s why,” he said when asked why he “hates” Boston. “They will say anything, and it’s fine. I mean, fuck, it’s my wife, she’s been dealing with them her whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it, if I hear someone close by, I check them real quick. I move onto the game, whatever the fuck. They going to say whatever the fuck they want to say. They might throw something. I got a beer thrown on me leaving a game.”

On top of the beer-throwing incident, James also called out the city for being the only place selling “Fuck LeBron James” shirts.

“It’s like a ‘Fuck LBJ’ T-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the fucking team shop,” he said.

Carter and James are both investors in the Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of the Boston Red Sox. Boston sports fans have a reputation for being rowdy. The wife of Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green posted to Instagram last month that fans were chanting “fuck you, Draymond” during a game.

“My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans. Just shameful,” Hazel Renee posted.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, on Boston’s chants at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/pG44LA8FE1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 9, 2022

