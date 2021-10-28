‘They Used Their Power to Screw Pelosi’: Geraldo Rivera Calls House Progressives ‘Petty’ for Opposing Infrastructure Bill Vote

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that House progressives opposing a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are being “petty” and trying to screw over Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Progressive Democrats have been demanding the bipartisan infrastructure package be linked to the Build Back Better spending bill they’ve been negotiating for weeks with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. They affirmed late Thursday that they will not vote for the infrastructure bill without a vote on the other:

"The Congressional Progressive Caucus just overwhelmingly voted to endorse in principle the entire Build Back Better Act framework announced by President Biden today," says @RepJayapal. Adds that CPC "will not vote for the infrastructure bill without the Build Back Better Act." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 28, 2021

Rivera said on The Five, “What disappoints me the most here is how the progressives and the Squad have been revealed as petty politicians who would not allow an infrastructure bill to go forward, where there would be the bridges repaired and the streets and the wifi.”

“They could have done so graciously, ‘yes, we want this big bill, the other bill, that remakes society and all the rest and be generous to the least amongst us, but let’s do this for everybody,'” he continued.

“They used their power to screw Pelosi and force her into this unwieldy bill,” Rivera added, lamenting while he’s been a fan of the “new energy” progressives are bringing, they’re just being “ruthless politicians.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

