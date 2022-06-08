‘They Were Encouraging Active Lawbreaking From the Podium’: Kayleigh McEnany Blames Jen Psaki for Threat to Kavanaugh

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany dunked on one of her successors on Wednesday, slamming Jen Psaki for “encouraging active lawbreaking from the podium” after a man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home for allegedly planning to kill him.

The 26-year-old male suspect was armed with a gun and a knife when he was arrested around 1:50 am and told police that he wanted to kill Kavanaugh because he was furious about the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and “a recent spate of mass shootings,” according to the AP and Washington Post.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) condemned Democrats for encouraging protests against Supreme Court Justices, blasting what he called “unhinged, reckless, apocalyptic rhetoric,” and for blocking the passage of a bill that would provide police protection for justices and their immediate family members.

Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner brought up McConnell’s comments about the laws currently on the books that prohibit intimidating or threatening a judge in order to attempt to influence their decisions.

McEnany replied that the threat against Kavanaugh was “appalling,” and commented that someone should have informed Psaki about those laws, cuing up a clip of Psaki during her tenure as President press secretary.

“I know that there’s an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date, and we certainly continue to encourage that, outside of judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position,” said Psaki in the clip.

McEnany said it was “good” to see the White House condemn the threat against Kavanaugh, but questioned why these protests were “being encouraged,” noting that the protesters were “arriving at the Supreme Court Justices’ homes.”

“They were encouraging active lawbreaking from the podium,” said McEnany about Psaki’s remarks. There had been vandalism and threats against pro-life pregnancy centers, she added.

“I do not want this to get worse,” she said. “So let’s all stay calm. there is no place for violence.” She commended current press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s condemnation of the threat to Kavanaugh.

Faulkner circled back to Psaki’s comments that the White House was encouraging the protests at justices’ homes even though it was prohibited by law, and said the president needed to condemn it.

“What we now have learned today,” said Emily Compagno, is that the “hypothetical threat of violence just became real.” The White House had declined the chance to issue an “unequivocal condemnation of violence and protesting at the Supreme Court Justices’ homes,” she continued, “because that sounded like a ‘no problem, guys, yep, camp out, in fact, I’ll bring the barbecue — that’s what I heard from Jen Psaki.'”

Biden’s condemnation of the threat against Kavanaugh “seems a little too little too late coming out of them.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

