‘They’re Beating on Him Like He Stole Christmas’: Sen. Kennedy Raves to Hannity ‘Courageous’ Musk Has ‘Oranges the Size of Beach Balls’

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy had high praise indeed for Twitter’s Elon Musk this week, praising his courage in releasing the “Twitter Files” info, which has gone to select journalists in chunks over the last couple of weeks.

Kennedy was on with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, and they first spoke about Democrat and “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s new climate change documentary, which has had a dismal showing at the box office. When Hannity asked Kennedy about it, his first reply was that her movie makes him “appreciate Elon Musk that much more.”

Kennedy said that’s because the people who made the film are part of the “media-entertainment-industrial complex,” and continued in that fashion for another minute or so before circling back to the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire.

“That’s why I appreciate what Elon Musk has done so much,” said Kennedy. “He’s taken a very courageous stand for the First Amendment.”

On a roll — and with some laughter from Hannity — Kennedy went all in.

“They’re beating on him like he stole Christmas,” he said. “But he’s tough. He’s tough as a pine knot. And the man’s got guts. He’s got oranges the size of beach balls.”

He had one more one-liner before they moved on, a reference to the revelations in the Twitter Files.

“Thanks to Elon Musk, we’re going to have to get some new conspiracy theories,” he said. “because the old ones turned out all to be true.”

