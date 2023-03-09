‘They’re Idiots’ Joe Scarborough Ridicules Marjorie Taylor Green and House GOP ‘Clowns’ Planning Prison Visit to Jan 6 Rioters

Joe Scarborough roasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and fellow members of the House GOP caucus for planning to visit a DC area prison where January 6th rioters are currently being held.

Greene is working with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to schedule a trip for members of Congress to visit the Washington, D.C., jail where Jan. 6 defendants are being held. “We’re going to be addressing the human rights abuse, such as the fact that they’ve been held in solitary confinement up to 23 hours a day, denied the ability to see their families,” a Greene said before the planned visit.

Willie Geist introduced the story adding that Greene would treat people who beat up cops as “political prisoners.”

“Well, they’re idiots who are doing what’s not in the best interests of their party, not in the best interest of democracy, not in the best interests of this country,” Scarborough replied.

Geist: So, Joe, one more note on this as we talk about the politics of it and the wisdom or lack thereof of Republicans reopening this wound and talking about it publicly, there’s now a group of Republicans led by Marjorie Taylor Greenne, planning a visit to the prison where some of these men and women are being held, people who beat up cops, treating them like political prisoners. She went in 2021 and said it was like seeing prisoners of war, men with tears streaming down their faces, just feeding any Democrat, just feeding the prisoner the United States, just feeding anyone who wants it more materially on this terrible, terrible day in American history and treating it like she and the people in prison are the real victims.

Scarborough: I guess, again, you can’t maybe.

Brzezinksi: They’re tired of asking you, are these.

Scarborough: People Well, they’re idiots who are doing what’s not in the best interests of their party, not in the best interest of democracy, not in the best interests of this country. But it is extraordinary again. Every day we see one example after another, example after another example of these people out of control and doing things that are hurting their own party, doing things that are hurting the conservative cause. And yes, like I said before, doing things that hurt this country. To investigate the investigators, they tried this with the Durham investigation. It blew up in its face time and time again. I mean, this guy was humiliated, and now they’re doing it again. They’re investigating the investigators. Where it is, it is a clown show. And again, you have to wonder what Republicans who actually want to win elections in 2024 are thinking, oh.

Brzezinksi: Even before that, they’re wasting the time and the money and the honor of their jobs and they’re wasting the American people’s time with this garbage, what with fake investigations, with just dick ular politics, just fake ridiculous pushing of the envelope on conspiracies.

Scarborough: Well, and…

Brzezinksi: When there’s real work that needs to be done.

Scarborough: Think about cops getting beaten up with American flags, singing about cops who lost their lives after January. The six and their families believe that the police force believes for four injuries sustained on January the sixth. And you actually have Republicans embracing the rioters. You actually have Republicans embracing the insurrectionists. You actually have Republicans saying that this sort of behavior in America that you’re watching on your screen right now with American flags, the generations of men and women who have fought and died to protect and defend the ideals of that flag and the Constitution of the United States. Those flags being used to beat up cops.

Brzezinksi: You got a network of whitewashing.

Scarborough: That to beat cops to try to overturn a peaceful election. Amy, I don’t I shouldn’t have to explain this to people that have an IQ of more than like 40 or 50. I shouldn’t have to explain this to them. Right? This is simple stuff. You can’t be on the side of rioters. You can’t be on the side of mobs that want to overturn a peaceful election. You can’t be on the side of insurrectionists and yet make Mika they are.