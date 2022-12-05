‘They’re Letting It Happen’: Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Twitter Over Rising ‘Anger, Hate, and Anti-Semitism’ on the Platform

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took Twitter to task for allegedly tolerating anti-Semitic and other bigoted forms of content on the platform.

During Monday’s daily briefing, Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Jean-Pierre about the Biden administration’s approach toward Twitter and its new owner Elon Musk.

Her question came days after Musk teased the release of the “Twitter Files,” which consisted of internal company communications tweeted by journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday. Taibbi said he agreed to relay the information while adhering to conditions that he did not specify.

The communications show Twitter employees in 2020 discussing how the platform should treat then-unconfirmed (but now-confirmed) reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which had been left behind at a computer repair store in Delaware. A repairman at the shop said he viewed its contents and alerted the FBI over possible criminal activity recorded on the hard drive. Twitter ultimately decided to restrict access to the story ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Heinrich asked Jean-Pierre if the White House believes Twitter acted “appropriately.”

“My question was that you said six or so days ago that the White House was watching closely the situation at Twitter after Elon Musk’s ownership of it with respect to misinformation,” Heinrich said. “Is it the White House’s view that these decisions were made appropriately in light of what has come out?”

“Which decisions? By whom?” Jean-Pierre asked.

“By Twitter,” she replied.

“So look, we see this as an interesting, or a coincidence, if I may, that he would so haphazardly–Twitter would so haphazardly push this distraction that is full of old news if you think about it,” Jean-Pierre replied.

The press secretary then raised concerns about reports of increasing amounts of hateful rhetoric on Twitter since Musk’s takeover. Musk promised to make the platform a haven for “free speech,” and he has since reinstated several accounts that were previously suspended for violating the company’s terms of service, including the account of the founder of a neo-Nazi website.

“At the same time, Twitter is facing very real and very serious questions about the rising volume of anger, hate, and anti-Semitism on their platform, and how they’re letting it happen,” Jean-Pierre continued. “The president said last week, more leaders need to speak out and reject this. And it’s very alarming and very dangerous.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com