‘THIS CRAP!’ Mark Levin Gets So Worked Up Yelling About The FBI He Drops A Piece of Paper

Fox News host Mark Levin became so enraged during his opening monologue on Sunday night that he dropped a piece of paper live on air while claiming the FBI was oppressing parents.

Since former President Donald Trump was indicted by the Department of Justice for charges related to his handling of classified material, Levin has made the focus of many of his opening monologues about the alleged corruption and failings of the FBI.

During a recent airing of Life, Liberty, and Levin, the conservative firebrand began reading from an October 2021 DOJ memo sent by Attorney General Merrick Garland instructing the FBI to address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff.”

Levin told his audience this memo was meant to “target parents” who at the time were protesting critical race theory and other progressive policies being implemented in public schools.

“First of all, the FBI and the federal government have no authority in local matters like this — none,” Levin said, but he becomes so angry discussing the matter he begins to lose control of the memo in his hand while on air.

Levin adds before fumbling the paper, “Secondly, it was an inside job by the National School Boards Association, the teachers’ unions, working with the Department of Education and Justice Department to come up with this crap against our parents!”

The conservative media personality later referred to Garland as a “mob lawyer” and compared him to the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

