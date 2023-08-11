‘This Is A Bad Day For Hunter Biden’: MSNBC Legal Panel Speculates President’s Son Could Face Additional Charges After Special Counsel Appointment

An MSNBC legal panel hosted by Chris Jansing speculated that Hunter Biden could face additional criminal charges after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as special counsel.

The president’s son faces two misdemeanor charges for tax crimes and a gun felony which he pleaded not guilty to. Initially, Biden had a plea agreement with the Department of Justice, but that fell apart in a Delaware court last month.

Legal analyst Barbara McQuade speculated on MSNBC following the news of Weiss’ appointment to special counsel status that Biden could face additional criminal charges outside of Delaware.

“Merrick Garland, true to his word, has always said that David Weiss has sole authority to decide this case, and he asked for special counsel status, which means he can now pursue charges in other districts beyond Delaware,” McQuade noted.

Jansing followed up by asking, “Fair to say may be a big understatement, this was a bad day for Hunter Biden?”

“Yes, I think so. It suggests that certainly the tax charges and the gun charge is not going to be the end of it,” McQuade responded. “It doesn’t mean he’s definitely going to file charges, but it means he wants to use a grand jury in some district other than Delaware. And so it’s difficult to speculate as to what those additional crimes might be, but they seem certainly to exceed the scope of what he had planned to plead guilty to just a few weeks ago.”

On the other hand, Republicans lawmakers expressed outrage, following Garland’s special counsel announcement, claiming this was a move by the Justice Department to cover up alleged corruption stemming from the Biden family.

