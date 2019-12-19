Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) drew applause at the PBS & Politico Democratic debate on Thursday night when she explained why the country should be more supportive of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The debate began with Judy Woodruff asking the candidates how they can convince more of America that impeaching Trump is the right thing to do. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren got the first 3 cracks at the question, but Klobuchar was the first to directly answer it, saying the Constitution allows for the power to impeach because the founders “feared that a president would betray the trust of the American people for a foreign power.”

“That is what happened here. This is a global Watergate. In the case of Watergate, a paranoid president facing election looked for political dirt on a political opponent. He did it by getting people to break in. This president did it by calling on a foreign leader to look for dirt on a political opponent.”

Klobuchar went on to say that if Trump is as innocent as he claims to be, “why doesn’t he have all the president’s men testify?”

“Richard Nixon had his top people testify. We should be hearing from Mulvaney who is the one under oath, witnesses have said Mulvaney is the one who said okay, we’re going to withhold this aid to a fledgling democracy to get dirt on a political opponent. We should hear from Bolton who said his own staff to go see a lawyer after they met the president…If President Trump thinks he should not be impeached, he should be not scared to put forward his own witnesses.”

Watch above, via PBS

