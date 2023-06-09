‘This is a Grim Day’: Joe Scarborough Goes Off on Republicans Who Don’t ‘Give a Damn about Law or Order’ In Defense of Trump

Joe Scarborough is out of patience with Republican officials and conservative commentators defending former President Donald Trump amid the recent indictment on his handling of classified documents.

The Morning Joe host drew on his experience with classified material when he served as a Republican congressman from Florida in the 1990s, and while he has since publicly announced his formal departure from the Grand Old Party, his critiques of current members of his former party still stand out from the sea of predictable political punditry.

Scarborough followed guest George Conway who had insisted that this was less of a sad day and more of a notable day in US history as this is how justice is supposed to work. The Morning Joe host proceeded to detail all of what we know about Trump’s alleged duplicity saying:

You have a guy that’s been charged with violating the Espionage Act, the Espionage Act. He knows that he took classified documents he wasn’t supposed to take. They know. They know he took those classified documents as well. They know all of these people defending him know that this guy violated the Espionage Act and he lied about it. They know he lied about it to the FBI. They know he lied about it to the DOJ. They know he lied about it to the National Archives. They know he’s been lying to them non stop. They know and they don’t care.

Scarborough then took a shot at the significant percentage of American citizens who still support Trump despite what we know about this particular case:

So while we’re adding up all the things that make this a grim day, let’s put that near the top of the list. And also that 40, 40 to 43% of Americans now know that this guy likely violated the Espionage Act and they don’t give a damn. So at the end of the day, Donald Trump’s right. He could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and his supporters wouldn’t care because what he’s done is most likely he’s violated the Espionage Act. We know the fact pattern here. We’ve seen it unfold and they don’t care. So, yeah, I agree with George. I agree with George. The majority of Americans care and think he should be charged. But way too many Americans have no respect for law. They have no no respect for justice.

And then he landed on the Republican officials defending Trump and what he seemed and the apparent hypocrisy surrounding “law and order”:

And the bitter irony is making the people that have been running around with their hair on fire for the past three or four years yelling law and order and law and order and law and order are the last people who give a damn about law or order. When Donald Trump does things that would have any of us on the screen in jail already and they don’t care.

Watch above via MSNBC.

