It’s been 6 months since the U.S. Capitol was besieged by former President Donald Trump’s violent supporters, so Joe Scarborough went after Republicans who’ve tried to minimize the implications of what happened that day.

Mika Brzezinski led Morning Joe on Tuesday as she broke down the latest updates from the FBI’s effort to investigate and prosecute the people involved in the insurrectionist riot. After NBC4’s Scott MacFarlane assessed that the legalities of the riot will continue for some time, Scarborough took hold of the conversation by turning to Kasie Hunt and remarking “there are so many people in the crowd who spent the 2020 election screaming about law and order and defending the blue.”

Scarborough continued by dissecting Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Congressman Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and other GOPers for their “lies” and downplaying of the Capitol attack. However, Scarborough mostly stuck to his point that the storming of the Capitol flies in the face of the Republican Party’s frequent attempts to portray itself as the pro-police political party.

“Now these so-called defenders of police officers won’t acknowledge them, won’t talk to them, won’t thank them. We’ve seen some Capitol officers go in and be completely ignored by Republicans. Police officers that were beaten within inches of their life, who thought they were going to die that day,” Scarborough said. “This is not defending the blue. It’s the antithesis of supporting law enforcement officers.”

Hunt agreed, saying “the thing about all of that revisionist history is that we have these videos to play” from the riot.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

