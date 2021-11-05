CNN’s Erin Burnett schooled former Labor Secretary Robert Reich on the legislative process in regards to the current debate over infrastructure and social spending bills, in the midst of Democratic friction within Congress.

President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Delaware amid hours of negotiations with House Democrats to reach agreements on passing the legislation after months.

“This is not the way anybody thought this day was going to go,” said Burnett in the beginning of the segment.

“Erin, look, this is a matter of timing,” replied Reich, “I mean, you know what they say about sausage. And legislation. This is how things are done in Washington.”

“There is going to be some friction over what comes exactly when,” Reich continued, “And I think it’s a gross exaggeration to think that this is somehow a humiliation for Joe Biden.”

Burnett seemed to disagree with this statement arguing, “Secretary Reich, though I have to say this is not how things are normally done.”

“I mean, normally, it does get this to point…” said Burnett, not being able to finish her sentence before Reich interrupted.

“Hold on, hold on,” Burnett said to Reich, trying to get her comment through the disruption.

Reich responded saying, “It’s a messy process. It’s always a messy process.”

He continued saying, “Look, there’s negotiations that are going on all the time on the hill. You know that.”

“I mean, I was there.” said Reich definitively.

Burnett then turned the conversation over to John Kasich, and asked him if this is an “overreaction.”

“No, it’s total dysfunction and I like Robert Reich. He is a smart guy. But this is ridiculous what’s happening,” stated Kasich.

He continued to say, “You know, if I were Joe Biden or his advisers, I’d tell them to start calling some Republicans.”

“He is being held hostage by the progressives and it’s not his agenda. He didn’t run this way,” Kasich claimed.

“I have seen all this,” He continued, “This is like nothing I’ve ever seen, before.”

“Normally, it’s a fight between two parties. Now, it’s a fight inside the Democratic party and it looks like the Republicans win, which is ridiculous because the country loses.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com