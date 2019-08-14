As his own graphics team struggled to keep up with his call-outs, a frustrated Lou Dobbs did successive slow burns as two uncomfortable silences stretched through his Fox Business show: “This is when I get to test my patience.”

During a discussion with Republican political strategist Ed Rollins about the inexperience of the White House political office on Wednesday night, Dobbs threw a command to the control room.

“Let’s put up the folks who run that effort, if we got that,” Dobbs said, after which it quickly became apparent that his graphics team did not have that.

“Well, let’s talk about the legislative affairs, then,” Dobbs then said, pivoting, and which was again followed by several awkward seconds of just him sitting on screen.

“Ya got that?” Dobbs followed up, leaning forward expectantly while staring daggers off-camera until the graphics team finally caught up. “This is when I get to test my patience,” he added, while Rollins chuckled off screen.

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

