‘This is Why You Keep Losing Elections!’ Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Republicans Over Trump’s Dinner With Anti-Semites

Joe Scarborough bashed the Republican Party for having Donald Trump as its standard bearer, in the wake of the former president’s evening with white nationalists and anti-semites.

On Monday, Morning Joe ran through the reporting on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. Mika Brzezinski noted that Trump is attempting to distance himself from the scandal of meeting a known white nationalist, all in spite of the fact that Fuentes came to Mar-a-Lago as a guest of West, who remains under fire for his numerous anti-semitic comments.

Brzezinski brought up the reporting from NBC and other sources that say Trump was “impressed” by Fuentes over the course of the dinner. As Scarborough scoffed at Trump’s claim to not know the prominent bigots who support him, he wondered “Do people just wander into Mar-a-Lago without the Secret Service?”

Thus came the mockery:

It’s not like Kanye walked into an Arby’s, sat down, and there’s Donald Trump.’Hey, Donald! I brought a friend along!’ No! It’s not an Arby’s. It’s a place that’s very secure, it’s all planned out. They’ve got Secret Service there. They know everybody who’s coming. So this whole idea, ‘Hey, he just showed up, and I’m at Arby’s, and they hand me like a sandwich.’ No! No, they knew all along.

As Brzezinski attempted to keep on cyclying through the news from the dinner, Scarborough assessed “This is what happens in Donald Trump’s world. It’s great for headlines, but Republicans, this is why you lose elections.” He especially emphasized this on the topic of Trump’s blow up over West telling him he’s running for president also.

“This is your Republican Party, guys, gals. It’s why you keep losing elections,” said Scarborough. “I’m trying to help you. I’m trying to help you. This is why you keep losing elections.”

Scarborough went on to say Trump’s dinner is the kind of scandal that turns Americans off from the the GOP. He also predicted it will be harder for Republicans to launch their promised investigations into Hunter Biden if they keep having to take questions about this and Trump’s other outrageous conduct.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com