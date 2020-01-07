Sen. Lindsey Graham called Iran’s attack on a military base housing U.S. troops an “act of war” in an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night.

Speaking with Fox host Sean Hannity, Graham said he “just got off the phone” with President Donald Trump, shortly after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi military base.

“This was an act of war, Sean, by any reasonable definition,” Graham, adding “the President has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond.”

Graham laid out objectives for Trump, the first being an effort to “restore deterrence.” Graham continued that Trump doesn’t support “regime change” in Iran, but wants the regime to change its behavior.

And lastly, most strikingly, Graham argued: “We need a nuclear deal that does not ensure them a pathway to a bomb like Obama.”

“Never lose sight that we’re dealing with religious Nazis,” Graham went on to say.

“Let me say tonight if you’re watching television in Iran,” Graham said at the end of the interview, after suggesting the Trump administration could target Iran’s oil refineries. “I just got off the phone to the president. Your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime’s economic viability. You continue this crap, you are going to wake up one day out of the oil business.”

Trump struck an optimistic tone in a tweet, writing “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now.”

“So far, so good!” he wrote. “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

