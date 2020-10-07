Republican pollster Frank Luntz hosted a panel of 15 undecided voters to gauge their responses to the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

On Fox News Wednesday night, he said his focus group declared Pence the winner — on the basis of style.

“The complaint about Kamala Harris was that she was abrasive and condescending. The complaint about Mike Pence was that he was too tired, but vice presidential, or presidential.”

“If this is a battle over style and substance, which is often the case with undecided voters, because they simply do not choose on policy, they also choose on persona, this was Mike Pence’s night,” Luntz said.

“I want to emphasize it’s not that Pence did so well, because they felt both candidates were not answering the questions as well as they would have liked,” he continued. “They were more upset with Kamala Harris’s reactions to Pence — the smiling, the smirking, the scowling. They were angrier at that then they were that Mike Pence went over his time in almost every debate.”

Luntz said that voters do not like when candidates run over their time, but that his group was more “agitated with Kamala Harris’ presentation.”

When Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked if his panel had any opinions on policy, Luntz said voters see the current choice more as a referendum on Trump.

“Policy does not drive them, persona does,” Luntz said of undecided voters. “They have issues with both campaigns,” he said, adding that for those types of voters, “Mike Pence did do better than Kamala Harris this evening.”

