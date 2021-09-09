‘Those People Can Take All the Seats!’: MSNBC Guest Has HAD IT With Texas Abortion Law Supporters Who Fight Vaccine Mandates

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced expansive new policies for combating the spread of Covid-19. The measures include mandating all federal employees be vaccinated against the virus, as well as requiring companies with at least 100 employees to require their workers to be vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis.

Many conservatives reacted to the announcement with horror.

Joy Reid named several Republican governors who reacted negatively to Biden’s speech and opposed the mandates. Some of them even claimed the actions are illegal. Turning to Elie Mystal of The Nation, Reid said, “Talk about the legal backing for what the president’s doing. Does he have one?”

“Of course he has one,” replied Mystal, a graduate of Harvard Law. “Welcome to the immense reserves of federal power that we have existed under for this entire 250-year experiment. Of course the federal government can mandate basic health and safety regulations. The same power that allows TSA to take off my shoes and molest me because I want to go to South Dakota allows the federal government to mandate a vaccine and mandate testing at the employment level.”

Mystal proceeded to turn his ire toward supporters of Texas’s restrictive new abortion law, which outlaws the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and relies on private individuals to enforce it through the civil courts. Mystal called them “forced birth aficionados.” He also singled out Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who criticized Biden’s announcement on Twitter.

Mystal went off:

The same people that you just listed over there that are now arguing against the mask mandates are the same people who have been running around for a week saying it’s ok to force a woman to bring a pregnancy to term against her will. That is ridiculous. Those people can take all the seats. Dan Crenshaw needs to sit down before he faints under the weight of his hypocrisy for where we are right now.

He concluded, “Of course vaccine mandates are legal and of course forcing women to give birth is not. And if you can’t understand that, I suggest you read this document, which explains it to you,” he said, holding a copy of the Constitution.

Watch above via MSNBC.

