Tiffany Cross Calls White Women ‘Biggest Beneficiary’ of Affirmative Action Ahead of SCOTUS Case

White women benefit from affirmative action more than any other group, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross claimed on Saturday during a panel discussion focused on raising the alarm about affirmative action policies being on the chopping block in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in two challenges against affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on Monday.

“Now with the court’s conservative majority, this case has a real chance you guys of dismantling affirmative action in a country where despite this, quote, racial reckoning everyone loves to talk about, we’re still very much on the journey to equity and equality,” the Cross Connection host said before jumping into a panel discussion with former Obama administration counselor Christopher Kang and Damon Hewitt, one of the lawyers arguing against the affirmative action challenges in court.

Hewitt argued on Saturday that relying solely on standardized testing for college admissions has a negative impact on students of color.

“Not only do they privilege family income and what have you, but they’re also literally under-predicting talent and merit among students of color. So schools are depriving themselves of a whole swath of talent of students of color if they only rely on standardized tests,” the attorney said.

In her own analysis, Cross offered the opinion that White women actually benefit the most from affirmative action, eventually showing a graphic of a Teen Vogue article making the same point.

“And the biggest beneficiary of affirmative action? White women,” Cross said. She also argued “legacy admissions” do not benefit students of color.

Kang appeared to agree and blasted the court, saying precedence and law hasn’t changed over the years, only the faces and political leanings on the Supreme Court.

“This is all part of a broader white supremacist agenda that they’re trying to bring through their courts and now they can because they’ve rested control of the Supreme Court,” he said. “Nothing has changed over the last 40 years in terms of the precedent and the law. It’s just the fact that the Justices are different.”

