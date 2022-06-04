Tiffany Cross Panel Blames White Women for ‘Choosing Gender Over Party’: ‘Patriarchy Isn’t Upheld Only by Men’

A panel on MCNBC’s The Cross Connection on Saturday blamed White women supporting the GOP as holding the country and minority women back in political representation.

Discussing the low numbers of minority women in Congress, host Tiffany Cross brought on The 19th editor-at-large Errin Haines, Run AAPI executive director Linh Nguyen, and civil rights activist Carmen Perez-Jones.

Haines argued women are underrepresented in political positions, especially minority women, despite making up a large portion of the country’s population. White men, she added, continue to have a “monopoly” on political power.

They still do not have equal representation politically in this country where [they are] half of the population, half the democracy, but there are only 24 of us in the Senate and no black women. Nine women governors, which is a record. We have a record number of women in Congress, but that is still only 27%.

Haines said at another point that White women choosing “gender over party” makes the country “less free and less fair.” They do not vote with the “majority” if they don’t vote Democrat, she added.

I wrote about the reality about when women of color prioritize their gender over their party, they have worked to make this democracy more free and more fair for everybody and, frankly, when White women choose gender over party, it often makes this country less free and less fair for everybody. We know that White women have not voted in the majority as Democrats in a couple of generations.

Perez-Jones added later that minority women voters must be “informed” and “encouraged” to vote to counter White women who are helping to “uphold” the patriarchy.

“I think we have to understand that patriarchy isn’t only upheld by men,” she said, citing the lack of support from Republican women in Congress for the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill meant to protect abortion rights.

She added later that “we have to make sure that women of color, and I know that it is not just showing up to vote, but we also need to be encouraged to vote. We need to be well informed. We are the ones that we can trust.”

