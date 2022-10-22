Tiffany Cross Thinks Tucker ‘Elevates’ Kanye Because They Share Same ‘Mental Challenges’ – And Maybe Herschel Walker Too

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross floated the theory that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is “elevating” Kanye West because the two share the same “mental challenges.”

Cross’s comments were during a discussion on Carlson’s interview with West, who now goes by Ye. The rapper has always been controversial, but he’s faced more scrutiny than ever after posting an anti-Semitic message on Twitter. The post got him suspended from the platform, and now Ye is looking to purchase a conservative alternative social media app, Parler.

Cross accused Carlson of having a “lot of focus on” her before playing a clip of Carlson praising Ye against accusations he is “crazy.”

“We have rarely heard a man speak so honestly and so movingly about what he believes,” Carlson noted after his sit-down with Ye.

Cross accused the GOP and Tucker Carlson of “elevating” people like the controversial rapper who are “just not coherent.” She also suggested that Carlson and West might suffer from mental health challenges they have in common, arguing that the right wing host talks about the rapper in a drastically different way from anyone else reporting on or reacting to him recently.

“Because they’re elevating people like this, I wonder if Tucker doesn’t find Kanye to be, to have some mental challenges, maybe because it takes someone else with the same challenges to understand him. Because everybody else has concluded this person is — honestly, mental health is a serious thing in the country, and [West is] clearly problematic, but this is who the GOP chooses to put out front,” Cross said.

She also threw in a dig at Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who, like Ye, has been open about his past struggles with mental health.

“Herschel Walker, who has said himself he has multiple personalities,” she said. “This is the GOP putting out these folks.”

Michael Steele, who Cross joked was her “only Republican friend,” eventually brought things back to Carlson, mentioning the Fox News host’s recent criticism of Cross. Carlson ran a segment focused on MSNBC this week. He accused the network of “racism” and played a number of clips from Cross’ show.

“Not every insult deserves a response,” Cross said. “Not every fool deserves my time.”

