President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, used her speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention to rail against the media and other forces she accused of keeping Americans “mentally enslaved.”

As Trump touted her father’s achievement, she took an abrupt turn by saying “people must recognize that our thoughts, our opinions, and even the choice of who we are voting for may and are being manipulated and invisibly coerced by the media and tech giants.”

“If you tune into the media, you get one biased opinion or another,” Trump said. “And what you share, if it does not fit into the narrative that they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a lie regardless of the truth.”

Trump continued to call this “manipulation” a suppression of freedoms, saying “this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct.” She continued to blame this phenomenon for creating “unnecessary fear and divisiveness,” then claimed that the government is working with technology and the media to set up system to foster controversy and dominate the minds of Americans.

“Ask yourselves, why are we prevented from seeing certain information? Why is one viewpoint promoted while others are hidden? The answer is control,” Trump said. “Our nation suffers by inhibiting our diversity of thought and inclusion of ideas.”

