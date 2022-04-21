Tigers Fans Boo the Hell Out of Yankees for Intentionally Walking Miguel Cabrera, Who’s One Hit Shy of 3,000

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera entered Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees just one hit away from 3,000.

The future Hall-of-Famer was 0 for 3 when he stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning at Comerica Park in front of the home crowd, which had hoped to see a bit of history made. Only 32 players in Major League Baseball history have logged 3,000 hits.

The Tigers were ahead 1-0 and had runners on second and third with two outs. Pitching coach Matt Blake paid a visit to Yankees southpaw Lucas Luetge. Cabrera, a right-handed batter was due up, but lefty Austin Meadows was on deck.

Sensing what was about to happen, Tigers color commentator Kirk Gibson declared, “They’re not gonna like this.”

Right on cue, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the signal to issue a free pass to Cabrera to load the bases.

As expected, Tigers fans booed wildly, knowing full well the plate appearance would almost certainly be Cabrera’s last of the game.

The fans received a small consolation when Meadows jumped on the first pitch he saw and hit a bloop single to center to score two runs.

“They wanted Miggy to do that,” Gibson remarked. The Tigers went on to win the contest 3-0.

When he eventually does get his 3,000th hit, Cabrera will become the first player to do so in a Tigers uniform since Al Kaline did it in 1974.

The last player to reach 3,000 hits was Albert Pujols in 2018.

Watch above via Bally Sports Detroit

