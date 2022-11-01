Tim Ryan Gets Loud Applause During Fox News Event For Fiery Condemnation of Attack on Paul Pelosi and Trump Jr Mocking It

Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), appeared on Fox News Tuesday for a town hall event hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

During the town hall, Ryan was pressed on several issues from energy policy to inflation to the border, and often sparred with the hosts, but received loud applause as well from the audience.

At one point during the event, Ryan condemned the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and received loud applause from the Ohio audience as he called for Americans to come together.

The exchange began with MacCallum reading a question sent into the town hall:

Paul asks, Why did Ryan, what did Ryan mean about kill and confront? When you said this in a statement with regard to MAGA, the movement, what you said specifically in today’s political climate. Shouldn’t you apologize and retract that statement? Says Paul

“I will say that this extremist movement absolutely needs to be confronted, but I think,” Ryan replied.

“To kill the movement?” jumped in Baier.

“Maybe that wasn’t a great choice of words. Absolutely confront and absolutely stop the extremist movement happening,” Ryan replied, adding:

And we just saw and, as I was watching the previous show on Fox, what happened to Paul Pelosi, I think is an absolute tragedy. Okay. I don’t care what your politics are. I really don’t, I don’t care how you feel about Nancy Pelosi and her politics or anything. She’s the third-ranking constitutional officer in the United States of America, president, vice president, speaker of the House. Her husband is 82 years old and got beat over the head with a hammer. And that is wrong across the board.

“But now we have people saying, well, it’s wrong, but maybe if you’re a Democrat, we had right-wing talk radio show hosts saying that they should go bail this guy out,” Ryan added, referring to Charlie Kirk.

“What Donald Trump Jr. posted, he posted a pair of underwear that a, you know, grandpa would wear with a hammer on it and said, this is my Halloween uniform. I’m going as Paul Pelosi. That is an atrocious thing to do,” Ryan continued, adding:

I don’t care. I’m sorry, but. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I don’t care what your politics are. It’s not about that. Is this the kind of country we’re going to leave to our kids and our grandkids? Where it’s okay if you disagree politically with the speaker of the House that you can go in there and beat up her or her husband with a hammer? If that was a Republican. I would absolutely condemn it. And here’s the thing.

“J.D. Vance said nothing about this. Well, I thought you should ask him, because Rob Portman did and Mike DeWine did. And J.D. Vance was silent. And I just think this is a tragedy. And regardless of politics, we’ve got to get back to being American,” Ryan concluded to loud applause.

“I think that everybody would agree with you that that was a tragedy,” MacCallum said, concluding:

I could point to a number of horrific attacks in my home city in New York that are also absolute tragedies, where people were beaten to a pulp by crazy people who had just been let out of prison. So, you know, there’s a lot of violence.

